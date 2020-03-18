COVID-19: Dubai World Cup IS Going Ahead But Without fans

The time for Dubai World Cup is fast approaching, and it IS going ahead, minus the spectators.

Globally, large scale events have been cancelled in a bid to curb COVID-19, however, some sporting events are continuing as planned, Dubai World Cup included.

The most anticipated event on the Dubai racing calendar, and the richest, will take place as scheduled at Meydan Racecourse, minus the throngs of spectators who annually flock to fill the paid hospitality areas.

“Due to the ongoing global health implications of the COVID-19/coronavirus and precautionary measures being implemented by the UAE government, Dubai Racing Club will host the Dubai World Cup meeting on March 28 without paid hospitality spectators at Meydan Racecourse.” – Event organisers

Main image via IG @MeydanRacing

Dubai World Cup will be viewed by media and organisers only