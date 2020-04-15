Dubai World Trade Centre Will Be Used As A Huge Field Hospital

Dubai World Trade Centre will be used as a field hospital to deal with COVID-19 patients in the UAE.

The mammoth Downtown venue has already been converted, according to the Khaleej Times, has the capacity to hold 3,000 people and healthcare professionals are prepped to deal with the influx of cases

Authorities have reassured residents that the country is prepared to handle an increase in cases. Humaid Al Qutami, director-general of the Dubai Health Authority said Dubai will soon have two fields hospitals and will have the ability to handle 10,000 or more cases, according to the report.

The UAE has also rolled out 14 drive-thru test centres

412 new COVID-19 cases announced on Tuesday evening bring the total number to 4933

The Ministry of Health and Prevention confirmed 412 new COVID-19 cases in the UAE on Tuesday night.

The Ministry also announced that over 32,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted over the last few days as authorities work tirelessly to curb the spread of the virus.

The total number of infections in the country is now 4,933.

3 deaths were announced, taking the total number of deaths to 28. The deceased had pre-existing chronic illnesses, according to the report.