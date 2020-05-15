PSA: You Will STILL Be Fined AED1000 In Dubai If You Do Not Wear Your Masks ‘Properly’

Peeps, if you do not want to be slapped with a fine of AED1,000, then it is VITAL that you wear your face masks correctly.

It’s not enough to have them slinging on below your nose, tucked away in your pockets, hanging on your neck or even just placed over your mouth, the protective face mask HAS to cover your nose and mouth, or else you will be liable to pay a fine of AED1,000.

Other than it being absolutely compulsory to wear masks amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, with the restrictions around the country starting to ease, authorities are now more strict than ever over the ‘correct’ use of face masks.

This preventive measure has been put in place to ensure the safety of all Dubai residents.