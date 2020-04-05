Dubai’s Ruler Clears Expired Residency Visa Holders Fines.

Those with expired visas can rest easy, knowing they’re not going to rack up fines. After a UAE Cabinet meeting today confirmed that expired visa holders are exempt from fines… until the end of the year!

The Cabinet also announced the decision to reinforce the nation’s strategic stockpile as well as setting up an online mental health support system for COVID-19 related issues.

Expired visa? Don’t worry about fines until the end of the year

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced authorities will be directed to exempt holders of expired visa from fines until the end of the year.