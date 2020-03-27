Dubai’s Serial Runner Lee Ryan Has Done It Again By Completing A Full Marathon In His Backyard
Captain of Adidas Runner Dubai, endurance athlete, coach and trainer, as well as a five-time Guinness World Record holder, Lee Ryan, has recently added another gold medal to his collection and this one might just be the most special one of them all.
Although Lee Ryan’s has broken a number of Guinness World Records and one of them being the ‘most number of burpees completed in 24 hours’ (10,110 burpees) back in 2015, nothing beats his latest win in a race that Ryan held at his own backyard. Ryan mentioned he held this race to make the most out of the UAE’s new quarantine lockdown in the country’s fight against Covid-19.
His little princesses holding up the finish line tape added the cherry on top of Ryan’s big win! The recordbreaking endurance runner ran up and down his garden approximately 1,407 times to complete a 42.2km ‘backyard marathon’… this is the kinda motivation one needs in their life.
Ryan put out a beautifully worded captioned urging people to stay positive during the quarantine and homebound period and inspire others to stay positive as well!
“The world is messed up right now, people are lost and don’t know what to do. I am the same, quarantine in the UAE has us staying indoors for the safety of everyone which I get and totally understand and back it. But I missed my running and decided to make use of what I have and do the best I could.”
Lee Ryan further added to his IG caption saying.“Coming out of it very positive and happy…Because in my head I made it that way. If my mindset was wrong this could have been so boring and miserable.”
“But it wasn’t, I had fun, I feel and felt good and hopefully, it may have helped and inspired others to get up and get active in this difficult time, not to run a marathon in the back garden. But just to move, do a circuit session from your social feed, take 10mins to run along with your balcony, down the garden path, up the stairs at home.”
Ryan completed his 42.2km backyard marathon in 5 hours 23 mins 50 seconds
He concluded his message saying, “Amazing to have my little support crew there to run with me in some parts and then to be there at the end to help me finish strong and pass me a very unique and special handmade medal. One medal no one else will ever get.”
Honestly, Lee Ryan’s is winning in life right now.