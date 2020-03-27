Dubai’s Serial Runner Lee Ryan Has Done It Again By Completing A Full Marathon In His Backyard

Captain of Adi­das Run­ner Dubai, endurance athlete, coach and trainer, as well as a five-time Guinness World Record holder, Lee Ryan, has recently added another gold medal to his collection and this one might just be the most special one of them all.

Although Lee Ryan’s has broken a number of Guin­ness World Records and one of them being the ‘most num­ber of burpees com­pleted in 24 hours’ (10,110 burpees) back in 2015, nothing beats his latest win in a race that Ryan held at his own backyard. Ryan mentioned he held this race to make the most out of the UAE’s new quarantine lockdown in the country’s fight against Covid-19.

His little princesses holding up the finish line tape added the cherry on top of Ryan’s big win! The record­break­ing en­durance run­ner ran up and down his garden approximately 1,407 times to complete a 42.2km ‘backyard marathon’… this is the kinda motivation one needs in their life.