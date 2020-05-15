Dubai Folks Express Their Respect To The Egyptian Doctor Who Lost His Eyesight Working Long Shifts To Fight COVID-19
A horrible incident that recently took place with an Egyptian doctor has left many feeling shocked and desolated.
Doctor Mahmoud Samy who was working on the front-lines in the fight against COVID-19 in quarantine hospital in Balteem, Egypt, lost sight in both his eyes as a result of high blood pressure and severe hypertension that affected the ophthalmic artery.
In a statement given to Egypt Today, Samy explained that “we had 30-40 [COVID-19] cases transferred to us… in a day. We worked so much and wearing the protective gear affected us,” adding that “stress, anxiety and fear… all the incoming cases were frightening.”
Doctor Samy tested negative for coronavirus and was not blinded ‘directly’ by the novel virus
After being transferred to the quarantine hospital in Baltim from fevers hospitals in Kafr el-Sheikh governorate, Samy worked under extreme pressure for 11 consecutive days before losing consciousness and his eyesight.
The front-line doctor was also facing breathing difficulties, headaches and anxiety.
The doctor who is being hailed a hero for his hard work will be treated at the expense of the state
Moreover, the doctor further said in a statement that he regrets nothing and prays for his eyesight to return to normal so that he can return to fighting against the virus alongside his colleagues.
رئيس الوزراء يقرر علاج الطبيب البطل محمود سامي على نفقة الدولة pic.twitter.com/0SyjyT3AwZ
