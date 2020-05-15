Dubai Folks Express Their Respect To The Egyptian Doctor Who Lost His Eyesight Working Long Shifts To Fight COVID-19

A horrible incident that recently took place with an Egyptian doctor has left many feeling shocked and desolated.

Doctor Mahmoud Samy who was working on the front-lines in the fight against COVID-19 in quarantine hospital in Balteem, Egypt, lost sight in both his eyes as a result of high blood pressure and severe hypertension that affected the ophthalmic artery.

In a statement given to Egypt Today, Samy explained that “we had 30-40 [COVID-19] cases transferred to us… in a day. We worked so much and wearing the protective gear affected us,” adding that “stress, anxiety and fear… all the incoming cases were frightening.”