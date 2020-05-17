UAE Government: Act Responsibly And Avoid Eid Family Gatherings

Residents are reminded to avoid large Eid family gatherings as the Eid Al Fitr holiday draws near.

On Saturday evening, 796 new COVID-19 cases were announced, taking the total to 22,627.

A total of 603 recoveries were also announced, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,931. 4 deaths take the death toll to 214.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson of the UAE Government warned that as the Holy Month of Ramadan is drawing to a close, and with the celebrations of Eid Al Fitr taking place during these very exceptional times, it is very important to avoid gatherings.

“Our Eid celebrations are usually associated with the traditions of visits, gatherings and feasts. We advise all families to avoid these practices”

“Any irresponsible behaviour should be abandoned”

She went on to describe how contagious COVID-19 is, and how one infected family could unknowingly pass it to hundreds, if not thousands of people.

Residents are asked to forego your usual Eid traditions and act responsibly in the coming weeks.