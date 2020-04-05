Emaar Makes Massive AED100 Million Donation For COVID-19 Relief Fund

Emaar makes massive AED100 MILLION donation to a COVID-19 solidarity fund.

In an amazing show of generosity, Dubai developer Emaar announced AED100 million support for a COVID-19 relief fund.

The “Community Solidarity Fund against COVID-19” was developed by the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Action in Dubai to support efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

And as one of the first major contributors to the fund, Emaar is leading the way for other institutions here in Dubai to follow suit.