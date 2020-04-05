Emaar Makes Massive AED100 Million Donation For COVID-19 Relief Fund

د . إAEDSRر . س

Emaar makes massive AED100 MILLION donation to a COVID-19 solidarity fund.

In an amazing show of generosity, Dubai developer Emaar announced AED100 million support for a COVID-19 relief fund.

The “Community Solidarity Fund against COVID-19” was developed by the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Action in Dubai to support efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

And as one of the first major contributors to the fund, Emaar is leading the way for other institutions here in Dubai to follow suit.

The Chairman of Emaar Properties, Mohamed Al Abbar invites others to support the relief fund

Emaar’s donation is part of its national responsibility and in line with the company’s values and duties toward the nation’s economy, health and its citizens.

“We are proud to be among the first contributors to the CSF initiative against COVID-19, and we invite All institutions to join this initiative, which represents for us a moral obligation in the first place, towards our society and our economy, and in support of government efforts to contain this epidemic, which has had negative consequences for all, and to accelerate the achievement of the desired results from the many measures taken by the government of the UAE ” Emaar Chairman, Mohamed Al Abbar

Emaar was quick to take action against the virus, shutting various commercial and entertainment destinations

But this is one step further. It’s fantastic to see a Dubai-based company make a major donation and lead the call of action for more. More of this, please!

