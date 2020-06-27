Emirates Adds Seven More Cities To Its ‘Inbound’ Network Of Flights – Including Amman And Rome

Emirates will be offering scheduled flights for passengers from seven additional cities in the month of July. Newly added cities include:

Khartoum (from July 3) Amman (from July 5) Osaka (from July 7) Narita (from July 8) Athens (from July 15) Larnaca (from July 15) Rome (July 15)

This takes the total number of destinations that Emirates is offering to 48. For more deets, click here.

Following the announcement that Dubai will be open for tourism starting July 7, Emirates customers will be able to travel to Dubai and book their tickets to the city for business and leisure purposes from July 7 onwards.

Moreover, new air travel protocols have to strictly be followed to safeguard the health and safety of visitors and communities.