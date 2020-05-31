د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

BREAKING: Emirates Confirms Layoffs

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Emirates Airline has confirmed some layoffs.

The airline has issued a statement saying that through the difficult period it has worked to keep the Emirates family together, and despite reviewing all possible scenarios, the airline must say goodbye to, ‘a few wonderful people that have worked with us’.

The airline added that it will work to treat all employees with fairness and respect and that it ‘will work with impacted employees to ensure they are looked after and taken care of with necessary means’.

Airline operations have been severely impacted by COVID19

The airline has looked at all possible scenarios to hang on to its staff

The company is ‘doing everything possible’ to protect jobs

The airline continued to say they will work to ensure employees are well looked after

LISTEN: Emirates Will Resume Passenger Flights To 12 Arab Countries From July 1

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami

 

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?