BREAKING: Emirates Confirms Layoffs

Emirates Airline has confirmed some layoffs.

The airline has issued a statement saying that through the difficult period it has worked to keep the Emirates family together, and despite reviewing all possible scenarios, the airline must say goodbye to, ‘a few wonderful people that have worked with us’.

The airline added that it will work to treat all employees with fairness and respect and that it ‘will work with impacted employees to ensure they are looked after and taken care of with necessary means’.

Airline operations have been severely impacted by COVID19

Emirates spokesperson:”During these difficult times&although we have slowly started our return to the skies by keeping in line with safety measures.The current pandemic has impacted many industries around the world &although we have endeavored to sustain the current family as is — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 31, 2020

The airline has looked at all possible scenarios to hang on to its staff

We reviewed all possible scenarios in order to sustain our business operations, but have come to the conclusion that we unfortunately have to say goodbye to a few of the wonderful people that worked with us. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 31, 2020

The company is ‘doing everything possible’ to protect jobs

We continuously are reassessing the situation and will have to adapt to this transitional period. We do not view this lightly, and the company is doing everything possible to protect jobs wherever we can. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 31, 2020

The airline continued to say they will work to ensure employees are well looked after

Where we are forced to take tough decisions we will treat people with fairness and respect. We will work with impacted employees to ensure they are looked after and taken care of with necessary means.” –ends — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 31, 2020

LISTEN: Emirates Will Resume Passenger Flights To 12 Arab Countries From July 1

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami