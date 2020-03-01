د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Emirates Offers Its Employees To Take Leave As Covid-19 Concern Grows

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Emirates has offered its employees to option to take voluntary leave, as companies around the world prepare for the impact Covid-19 will have.

…After an email distributed to employees of the Emirates Group including crew and pilots acknowledged a slow-down in business, according to reports.

Staff who have racked up a significant amount of holidays have been asked to take holiday leave, on a voluntary basis.

Those in non-operational roles have been offered the option of unpaid leave, this might extend to operational staff.

All UAE flights to China (excluding Beijing) and Iran (excluding Tehran) have been cancelled

This will have a significant impact on business for UAE airlines. Emirates also cut flights to Saudi after Saudi announced a ban on religious pilgrimages to Mecca.

A netizen called on the airline to ban flights to Thailand and Japan – and the airline issued a response

The airline continues responded, ‘it continues to review the situation’

Click play below to listen to Dubai’s top trending stories in bite-size format!

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?