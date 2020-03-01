Emirates Offers Its Employees To Take Leave As Covid-19 Concern Grows

Emirates has offered its employees to option to take voluntary leave, as companies around the world prepare for the impact Covid-19 will have.

…After an email distributed to employees of the Emirates Group including crew and pilots acknowledged a slow-down in business, according to reports.

Staff who have racked up a significant amount of holidays have been asked to take holiday leave, on a voluntary basis.

Those in non-operational roles have been offered the option of unpaid leave, this might extend to operational staff.