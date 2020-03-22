Emirates Has Upped Its Flight Suspension List To Over 100 Destinations

Emirates announced flight suspensions to 100 destinations as it works tirelessly to limit the COVID-19 spread.

Flight updates are changing regularly, and the airline is experiencing a high volume of calls. If you’re unsure and want the latest information, check Emirates updates here first. The airline also requested that if you’re not travelling within the next 72 hours, please call later.

As of March 21 at 6pm, here’s the latest flight suspension list from Emirates