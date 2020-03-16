COVID-19: Emirates Suspending Flights To 30 Destinations
Emirates has temporarily suspended service to 30 destinations as it deals with the COVID-19 outbreak.
Going above and beyond for passenger safety, the move is in line with several travel restrictions and the number of flight limitations has gradually increased since February, in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.
Flight updates are changing regularly, to get the latest information check Emirates updates here.
The latest flights updates from Emirates
Flights have been suspended to the following destinations
- Amman:From 17 March to 31 March
- Baghdad: From 17 March to 31 March
- Bangkok– Hong Kong: From 9 March – 31 March
- Basra: From 17 March to 31 March
- Beirut:From 17 March to 31 March
- Bologna: From 13 March – 03 April
- Casablanca:From 16 March – 31 March
- Dammam: From 09 March until further notice
- Fort Lauderdale:13 to 31 March
- Guangzhou: From 05 February until further notice
- Istanbul (IST): From 17 March – 31 March
- Istanbul (SAW): From 17 March – 31 March
- Jeddah: From 09 March until further notice
- Kuwait City:From 14 March to 31 March
- Larnaca: From 17 March- 31 March
- Malta (via Larnaca): From 17 March- 31 March
- Medina: From 09 March until further notice
- Milan: From 13 March – 03 April
- New York JFK – Milan: 11 March to 12 April
- New York EWR – Athens: 13 March to 12 April
- Peshawar: From 15 March to 31 March, flights to/from Peshawar will be rerouted through Islamabad. Affected customers will need to make their own way to rerouted airports and will receive an email with their rebooking details.
- Porto: From 17 March- 31 March
- Riyadh: From 09 March until 31 March
- Rome: From 14 March – 03 April
- Shanghai: From 05 February until further notice
- Sialkot: From 15 March to 31 March, flights to/from Sialkot will be re-routed through Lahore. Affected customers will need to make their own way to rerouted airports and will receive an email with their rebooking details.
- Taipei: From 16 March until further notice
- Tehran: From 26 February until further notice
- Venice:From 12 March – 03 April
- Warsaw: From 15 March – 28 March
The latest Visa on arrival updates via Dubai Airports
Latest update on visas on arrival @DXB. Passengers with passports from select countries will continue to get visas on arrival at Dubai International. https://t.co/vCAecuYDtn https://t.co/bKj7qy1ztI
