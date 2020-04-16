Emirates Adds Extra Manila Flights To Help Filipinos In The UAE Get Home

Emirates Adds Extra Flights To The Manila To Help Filipinos Get Home

Emirates has announced it will begin operating MORE flights from Dubai to Manila next week to allow Filipinos return to their home country.

The flights will take off on 20, 22 and 24, April and follows two successful flights to Manila already this week.

You can book on Emirates.com or via travel agents but take note: Only Filipino citizens and those who meet entry requirements will be permitted to travel and all travellers must comply with travel requirements of the end destinations.

Flying with Emirates over the coming weeks? Here’s what you need to know

You need to bring your own mask and gloves

Do arrive early and expect thermal screening at the airport

Expect a modified inflight service, with no reading materials, and while in-flight meals WILL be served, expect the presentation to be a little different

There will be social distancing measures in the airport and onboard the flight

For now, cabin luggage will be limited to laptops, handbags, briefcases or baby items. All other items will be checked

Emirates lounge and chauffeur service is temporarily unavailable

Do check the entry criteria from the country you’re travelling to on the IATA (International Air Transport Association) information page prior to travel

