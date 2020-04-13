Emirates: 7 New Destinations Added To Limited Flight Schedule
Emirates just added a further selection of routes to its limited flight schedule.
The Dubai airline announced the additional routes for travellers wishing to return to their home country.
Flights will now operate to Jakarta, Manila, Taipei, Chicago, Tunis, Algeria and Kabul from Terminal 3, DXB. Only travellers from the destination will be allowed to travel.
Emirates: 7 new destinations added
Flights are already operating to London and Frankfurt
The flights are to facilitate residents who wish to return home, according to a report by Emirates.
You must be from the country you’re wishing to travel to and must meet the entry requirements before you board. The airline has implemented strict social distancing and hygiene procedure that must be adhered to.
READ: Here Are The New Rules You Need To Follow If You Fly With Emirates