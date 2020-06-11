Egyptian Expats In Dubai Will Now Be Able To Return Home Via Emirates Repatriation Flights
Egyptian Expats In Dubai Will Now Be Able To Return Home Via Emirates Repatriation Flights
Some good news for Egyptian Expats in Dubai wanting to head back home!!
Emirates airline will be operating four flights between Dubai and Cairo on June 14,18,19 and 21 to help stranded Egyptians in the UAE return home.
Travellers from the UAE should arrive at Dubai International airport Terminal 3 for check-in, three hours before departure. Emirates’ check-in counters will only process passengers holding confirmed bookings.
Recently the Dubai-based airline had sent out a memo to employees stating that the pay cuts, which were introduced in April for employees of grades 4 and above have been extended until September.
For the time being, only Egyptian citizens who meet the entry requirements of Cairo will be allowed to board the repatriation flights
Passengers are reminded that COVID-19 travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.
Travellers will also be able to connect to these flights in Dubai from any destination on Emirates’ current network of 30 destinations in the GCC, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas.
ALSO READ: Cabin Baggage Is NOT Allowed So Store All Your Essentials In These 8 Compartmentalized Bags
As cabin baggage is NOT permitted, you can get yourself this multi-compartment shoulder Laptop Bag, to store all your in-flight essentials when travelling back home.
As you WILL be permitted to carry your laptop, handbag, briefcase and baby items with you during the flight.
On Amazon for AED 69.99.
Take organization to the next LEVEL with this compartmentalised Premium PU Leather Large Capacity Handbag for women!
On Amazon for AED 165.99.
This Waterproof Backpack with a port for USB charging and headphones will give you ample space to store your ALL essentials without causing you any unnecessary cabin drama when boarding your flight.
On Amazon for AED 115.00.
This Multi-Function Waterproof Travel Baby Bag with stroller straps and insulated pockets will ensure all your child’s necessities are safely stored away and travel-ready.
On Amazon for AED 114.99.