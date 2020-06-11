Egyptian Expats In Dubai Will Now Be Able To Return Home Via Emirates Repatriation Flights

Some good news for Egyptian Expats in Dubai wanting to head back home!!

Emirates airline will be operating four flights between Dubai and Cairo on June 14,18,19 and 21 to help stranded Egyptians in the UAE return home.

Travellers from the UAE should arrive at Dubai International airport Terminal 3 for check-in, three hours before departure. Emirates’ check-in counters will only process passengers holding confirmed bookings.

Recently the Dubai-based airline had sent out a memo to employees stating that the pay cuts, which were introduced in April for employees of grades 4 and above have been extended until September.