Emirates Passenger Flights Will Start From Flying Terminal 3 Today

Emirates Passenger Flights Starting From Terminal 3 To Select Destinations Today

This follows the reintroduction of flights by the Dubai airline to London, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich and Brussels for a limited time.

Starting today, Emirates will be operating flights to select destinations from Terminal 3. In an announcement tweet, Dubai Airports advised potential travellers to contact Emirates directly to book or seek additional information regarding travel.

Passengers should note stringent entry restrictions remain in place at these destinations as well as others across the world; travellers advised to check before travel and see more about Emirates’ first passenger flights post-suspension here.

Flights have been moved from Terminal 2 to Terminal 3

Here Are The New Rules You Need To Follow If You Fly With Emirates

Emirates has rolled out preventative measures all passengers should be made aware of. Early arrival, thermal screening, and bringing your own mask and gloves are just some of the requirements expected from travellers over the coming weeks.

  • You need to bring your own mask and gloves
  • Do arrive early and expect thermal screening at the airport
  • Expect a modified inflight service, with no reading materials, and while in-flight meals WILL be served, expect the presentation to be a little different
  • There will be social distancing measures in the airport and onboard the flight
  • For now, cabin luggage will be limited to laptops, handbags, briefcases or baby items. All other items will be checked
  • Emirates lounge and chauffeur service is temporarily unavailable
  • Do check the entry criteria from the country you’re travelling to on the IATA (International Air Transport Association) information page prior to travel
