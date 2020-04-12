Emirates Passenger Flights Will Start From Flying Terminal 3 Today
Emirates Passenger Flights Starting From Terminal 3 To Select Destinations Today
This follows the reintroduction of flights by the Dubai airline to London, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich and Brussels for a limited time.
Starting today, Emirates will be operating flights to select destinations from Terminal 3. In an announcement tweet, Dubai Airports advised potential travellers to contact Emirates directly to book or seek additional information regarding travel.
Passengers should note stringent entry restrictions remain in place at these destinations as well as others across the world; travellers advised to check before travel and see more about Emirates’ first passenger flights post-suspension here.
Flights have been moved from Terminal 2 to Terminal 3
Effective April 12, @emirates will now be operating flights to select destinations from @DXB's Terminal 3. Please contact Emirates directly to seek additional flight information or book travel. For more information please visit https://t.co/7DoBPjBtrz pic.twitter.com/SOfX5Rlm9a
— Dubai Airports (@DubaiAirports) April 11, 2020
Here Are The New Rules You Need To Follow If You Fly With Emirates
Emirates has rolled out preventative measures all passengers should be made aware of. Early arrival, thermal screening, and bringing your own mask and gloves are just some of the requirements expected from travellers over the coming weeks.