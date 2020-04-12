Emirates Passenger Flights Will Start From Flying Terminal 3 Today

Emirates Passenger Flights Starting From Terminal 3 To Select Destinations Today

This follows the reintroduction of flights by the Dubai airline to London, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich and Brussels for a limited time.

Starting today, Emirates will be operating flights to select destinations from Terminal 3. In an announcement tweet, Dubai Airports advised potential travellers to contact Emirates directly to book or seek additional information regarding travel.

Passengers should note stringent entry restrictions remain in place at these destinations as well as others across the world; travellers advised to check before travel and see more about Emirates’ first passenger flights post-suspension here.

Flights have been moved from Terminal 2 to Terminal 3