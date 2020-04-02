د . إAEDSRر . س

GOOD NEWS: Emirates Will Resume Flying This Week

Emirates has the approval to start flying a limited number of passenger flights.

The flights will begin on April 6 to carry travellers outbound from the UAE.

The President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman, Dubai Airports and  Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum made the announcement on Twitter today.

Emirates will start a limited number of outbound flights on April 6

Emirates hopes to gradually resume services over time

“Over time, @Emirateslooks forward to the gradual resumption of passenger services in line with lifting of travel & operational restrictions, including assurance of health measures to safeguard our people & customers. Their safety & well-being will always be our top priority”

