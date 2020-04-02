GOOD NEWS: Emirates Will Resume Flying This Week
Emirates has the approval to start flying a limited number of passenger flights.
The flights will begin on April 6 to carry travellers outbound from the UAE.
The President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman, Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum made the announcement on Twitter today.
Emirates will start a limited number of outbound flights on April 6
Emirates hopes to gradually resume services over time
“Over time, @Emirateslooks forward to the gradual resumption of passenger services in line with lifting of travel & operational restrictions, including assurance of health measures to safeguard our people & customers. Their safety & well-being will always be our top priority”
Emirates has received approval from UAE authorities to start flying a limited number of passenger flights. From 06 April, these flights will initially carry travellers outbound from the UAE. Details will be announced soon. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/fnhLxQanIM
— HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (@HHAhmedBinSaeed) April 2, 2020