د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

BREAKING: Emirates Airline Will Ground ALL Passenger Flights From March 25

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Emirates has taken the decision to suspend all passenger flights, effective March 25.

The Dubai based airline took the ‘painful but pragmatic’ decision to secure business viability and jobs worldwide in the longer term. The airline sends a sincere apology to all its customers adding that the situation will be monitored closely and services will be resumed as soon as is feasible. Sky Cargo services will continue to operate.

Emirates announced it is suspending all flights

The airline sends a sincere apology to all its customers

The situation will be monitored closely and services will be reinstated as soon as is feasible

LISTEN: Dubai Beaches Will Close For Two Weeks

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?