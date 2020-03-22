BREAKING: Emirates Airline Will Ground ALL Passenger Flights From March 25
Emirates has taken the decision to suspend all passenger flights, effective March 25.
The Dubai based airline took the ‘painful but pragmatic’ decision to secure business viability and jobs worldwide in the longer term. The airline sends a sincere apology to all its customers adding that the situation will be monitored closely and services will be resumed as soon as is feasible. Sky Cargo services will continue to operate.
Today we made the decision to temporarily suspend all passenger flights by 25 March 2020. SkyCargo operations will continue. This painful but pragmatic move will help Emirates Group preserve business viability and secure jobs worldwide, avoiding cuts. https://t.co/fkQ59ExVxA 1/3 pic.twitter.com/j7ytftExn2
— Emirates Airline (@emirates) March 22, 2020
We deeply apologize to our customers for the travel disruptions and inconvenience caused. We are committed to minimize impact to our customers. Learn more: https://t.co/SYzIAqNQHG 2/3 pic.twitter.com/PW1qJPSFdc
— Emirates Airline (@emirates) March 22, 2020
We will continue to watch the situation closely, and will reinstate our passenger services, as soon as feasible. These are unprecedented times for the airline & travel industry, but we will get through it with your support. https://t.co/fkQ59ExVxA 3/3 pic.twitter.com/cWSXkk44Ac
— Emirates Airline (@emirates) March 22, 2020