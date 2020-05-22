Your Journey With Emirates Will Now Be Accompanied With A Complimentary Hygiene Kit

As Emirates resume passenger flights to nine international destinations from Dubai airports; the Dubai-based airline has recently released a video highlighting the multi-faceted safety measures that have been put in place for passengers and employees alike throughout various points of their journey.

Emirates has resumed outbound flights from the UAE to Europe, USA, Canada and Australia as of Thursday, May 21.

The airline will be providing all their passengers with a hygiene kit during check-in, which will comprise of a face mask, hand gloves, a travel-size pack of antibacterial wipes and a hand sanitiser.

It is absolutely compulsory for travellers to have on a face mask at all times throughout their journey.