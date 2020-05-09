After Etihad, Emirates To Resume Inbound Flights For Select UAE Residents

After Etihad, Emirates To Resume Inbound Flights For Selected UAE Residents Following Etihad’s announcement on Friday of restarting inbound passenger flights from selected destinations to Abu Dhabi, Emirates has also announced the resumption of inbound flights that will allow stranded UAE residents to return home. For the time being, Emirates will operate limited passenger flights to fly residents from select destinations back to the UAE. Current destinations for return flights include Frankfurt and London Heathrow.

To check if Emirates is operating flights from your current location back to Dubai, click here If you find that flights are operating from your current location to Dubai, you can book your ticket on emirates.com. Please note: Before booking, UAE residents must apply for ICA approval via the UAE Twajudi resident service, available at the Ministry Foreign Affairs website (MoFAIC.gov.ae). Only approved residents will be permitted to return back to the country as of now.

Upon arrival at DXB, residents will be subject to stringent restrictions, which include a mandatory DHA test on arrival; a mandatory 14-day quarantine and a follow up test before release Cabin baggage will NOT be accepted on these special flights. According to an official statement on the Emirates website, ‘Items allowed will be limited to laptop, handbag, briefcase or baby items; any other items will have to be checked in.’ Emirates hope to resume all passenger services as soon as conditions allow. PLEASE only rely on official sources for your information and do not fall prey to fraudsters selling fake tickets online