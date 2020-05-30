Emirates Will Resume Passenger Flights To 12 Arab Countries From July 1
In a new development, following the suspension of all passenger flights to and from the UAE on March 23, as part of ongoing efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus, (COVID-19) Emirates has announced a new set of destinations that it will be operating to.
Emirates airlines website is now allowing passengers to book outbound flights from Dubai to 16 destinations and 12 Arab countries, that are set to resume services starting July 1.
The added destinations that you can currently book your tickets to include:
- Saudi Arabia
- Kuwait
- Oman
- Egypt
- Bahrain
- Iraq
- Morocco
- Tunisia
- Algeria
- Lebanon
- Sudan
- Jordan
Currently, Emirates has regularly scheduled outbound flights leaving from Dubai to London Heathrow, France, US, Canada, Germany, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne until June 30.
Although, due to the unpredictable COVID-19 developments and the incessant travel reservations in place for many countries globally (including those destinations added to the list of operations), the situation remains dynamic and could be subject to change.
“Currently some of our flights are available for booking starting 1 July, however the situation still remains dynamic and these flight services could be subject to change. We aim to provide our customers with as much notice as possible should there be any changes,” – said Emirates in a statement.
For those residents stranded overseas, you are currently still required to apply for an approval to return to the UAE
You can apply for permission to return through the Twajudi service. Once you’ve acquired the ICA approval, you will be permitted to return to the UAE.
Dubai Airports have also installed protective microbial shields at each check-in desk and immigration counter to ensure comprehensive hygiene for passengers and employees when interacting over the counter.
Moreover, passengers who will be catching a connecting flight from the Dubai International Airport will be subject to a thorough thermal screening upon disembarkation. Customers will be given new hygiene kits at the gate before boarding their connecting flight.
