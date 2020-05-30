Emirates Will Resume Passenger Flights To 12 Arab Countries From July 1

In a new development, following the suspension of all passenger flights to and from the UAE on March 23, as part of ongoing efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus, (COVID-19) Emirates has announced a new set of destinations that it will be operating to.

Emirates airlines website is now allowing passengers to book outbound flights from Dubai to 16 destinations and 12 Arab countries, that are set to resume services starting July 1.

The added destinations that you can currently book your tickets to include:

Saudi Arabia Kuwait Oman Egypt Bahrain Iraq Morocco Tunisia Algeria Lebanon Sudan Jordan

Currently, Emirates has regularly scheduled outbound flights leaving from Dubai to London Heathrow, France, US, Canada, Germany, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne until June 30.

Although, due to the unpredictable COVID-19 developments and the incessant travel reservations in place for many countries globally (including those destinations added to the list of operations), the situation remains dynamic and could be subject to change.