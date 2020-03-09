Coronavirus: Etihad Will Now Offer Flexible Booking Options

د . إAEDSRر . س

Etihad Airways, the Abu-Dhabi based international airline, announced on Monday that it will allow travellers to travel on one complimentary date or destination change for all flights that are booked between March 8 and April 7 2020.

In an official statement shared via its social media accounts, the airline mentioned that this offer would be valid on specific dates, starting March 22, 2020, and applies to fares lie Etihad Guest redemptions and Etihad Holiday bookings.

Whatever the airfare difference is that comes out of rebooking or rerouting will be applied, added Etihad.

Fly with peace of mind

In their official Instagram post, Etihad airways wrote “We understand that travel plans can change. So we’ve made one of our own. Amend your flight dates and Etihad Holidays packages free of charge. Valid on all new bookings from 8 March, 2020 until 7 April, 2020. Visit Etihad.com for Terms and Conditions.”

