Coronavirus: Etihad Will Now Offer Flexible Booking Options

Etihad Airways, the Abu-Dhabi based international airline, announced on Monday that it will allow travellers to travel on one complimentary date or destination change for all flights that are booked between March 8 and April 7 2020.

In an official statement shared via its social media accounts, the airline mentioned that this offer would be valid on specific dates, starting March 22, 2020, and applies to fares lie Etihad Guest redemptions and Etihad Holiday bookings.

Whatever the airfare difference is that comes out of rebooking or rerouting will be applied, added Etihad.

Fly with peace of mind