Paid Leave Approved: Certain Federal Government Employees Granted Paid Leave

Paid Leave Will Be Granted To Certain Federal Government Employees.

The ruling was approved at a cabinet chaired by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai this week and is part of precautionary measures to keep COVID-19 under control, according to a WAM.ae report.

The aim is to protect the health and safety of government employees and their families and to provide with a safe and healthy working from home environment in some cases.

Employees with children under the age of 16 or employees whose spouses work in healthcare will be granted paid leave

Married employees of the Federal Government may take fully paid leave to take care of their children below the age of 16, the age condition does not apply to people of determination, as well as in cases where a spouse is subject to self-isolation or quarantine that requires no contact with family members, according to the report.

The ruling also applies to employees if their spouse works in vital health-related occupations; such as doctors, nurses, paramedics and other technical jobs that require exposure to infected people, as well as employees of quarantine centres, throughout this emergency period.

It added that employees in essential technical occupations will work remotely instead of taking leave.

