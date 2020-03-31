Two Dubai Schools Are Giving Fee Discounts For The Final Term

Two Dubai schools are offering fee discounts for the final term.

On Monday it was announced that UAE schools would continue distance learning until the end of the academic year.

And by rights, parents questioned whether this would impact school fees.

Now, both Jumeirah-based Horizon English School and Horizon International School have announced a 20% reduction in school fees, according to local reports.

Both schools are operated by Al Najah Education, the first education group to offer relief to parents.

The reduction will apply to all Year-groups for term three of the 2019/2020 academic year

“Our success as a company is built on strong foundations of community spirit and a ‘child first’ approach – and in unprecedented times, communities need to pull together. With the discount, we are doing our part to help families through the hard times that lie ahead.” Raza Khan, CEO of Al Najah Education

The schools are practising distance learning, but both are still active on social media

