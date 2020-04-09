Dubai Police Clarify: Walking Your Animal Is Prohibited In “All Cases”

Will You Get Fined For Talking Your Pet For A Walk?

The new rules regarding mandatory the movement permit are in and residents are reminded to stay off the streets except in case of ABSOLUTE NECESSITY.

Dubai Media Office reported: If you don’t work in vital sectors, you can leave your house for the following reasons only: 1) essentials like food or medicine 2) any medical assistance 3) getting a COVID-19 test. That’s it.

However, a question mark still over pet-parents; are you permitted to take your pet on a short walk? What if your pet needs the loo? A resident reached out to Dubai Police on Twitter and they responded with two tweets to clarify: Walking your animal is prohibited in all cases, animals should be allowed to relieve themselves.