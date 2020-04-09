Dubai Police Clarify: Walking Your Animal Is Prohibited In “All Cases”
Will You Get Fined For Talking Your Pet For A Walk?
The new rules regarding mandatory the movement permit are in and residents are reminded to stay off the streets except in case of ABSOLUTE NECESSITY.
Dubai Media Office reported: If you don’t work in vital sectors, you can leave your house for the following reasons only: 1) essentials like food or medicine 2) any medical assistance 3) getting a COVID-19 test. That’s it.
However, a question mark still over pet-parents; are you permitted to take your pet on a short walk? What if your pet needs the loo? A resident reached out to Dubai Police on Twitter and they responded with two tweets to clarify: Walking your animal is prohibited in all cases, animals should be allowed to relieve themselves.
@DubaiPoliceHQ good morning. Please can you confirm that we can walk dogs for toilet breaks with mask, gloves. And for those who are caring for pets while their owners are stranded we can travel reasonable distance to feed them thank you 🙏🏽
— David Singleton (@Singletoncity) April 9, 2020
No, it is not allowed and is prohibited in all cases. However, some animals should be take out to relieve themselves.
1/2#StayHome
— Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) April 9, 2020
IF your pet needs the loo out-of-doors, you are permitted to be outside the front of your residence for ten minutes max
In such cases, it is acceptable but only if it is in front of one’s residence and for no more than ten minutes while taking the necessary precautions to ensure the public safety.
2/2#StayHome
— Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) April 9, 2020
A dog owner contacted Lovin looking for clarification after they were stopped by Dubai Police mid-dog-walk this week. Dubai Police informed the resident they could get a fine of AED5,000 for walking their dog.
In this case, the resident was not fined.