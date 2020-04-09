د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Police Clarify: Walking Your Animal Is Prohibited In “All Cases”

Will You Get Fined For Talking Your Pet For A Walk?

The new rules regarding mandatory the movement permit are in and residents are reminded to stay off the streets except in case of ABSOLUTE NECESSITY.

Dubai Media Office reported: If you don’t work in vital sectors, you can leave your house for the following reasons only: 1) essentials like food or medicine 2) any medical assistance 3) getting a COVID-19 test. That’s it.

However, a question mark still over pet-parents; are you permitted to take your pet on a short walk? What if your pet needs the loo? A resident reached out to Dubai Police on Twitter and they responded with two tweets to clarify: Walking your animal is prohibited in all cases, animals should be allowed to relieve themselves.

A resident reached out to Dubai Police on Twitter for confirmation

Dubai Police responded: Walking is prohibited in all cases

They added: Animals should be taken out to relieve themselves

IF your pet needs the loo out-of-doors, you are permitted to be outside the front of your residence for ten minutes max

Check out DXBPermit for more of your frequently asked questions

Dubai has laid out all the reasons you CAN leave your home, and walking your dog is not one of them

There’s also a list of people exempt from the 24 lockdown

A dog owner found out as much from Dubai Police in the last number of days

A dog owner contacted Lovin looking for clarification after they were stopped by Dubai Police mid-dog-walk this week. Dubai Police informed the resident they could get a fine of AED5,000 for walking their dog.

In this case, the resident was not fined.

