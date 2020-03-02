Some Mothers Have Been Granted Flexible Working Hours Amid Nursery Closure

Mothers working in UAE ministries and federal entities who have children in nurseries have been granted flexible working hours.

The move was announced by The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, FAHR to allow parents to take care of their children attending nurseries, which have been suspended for precautionary considerations, due to the Covid-19 concerns.

Mothers may arrive two hours late, or leave two hours before they finish. These flexible working hours will continue until nurseries are reopened.

The decision by FAHR is in line with the decision to close all nurseries for two weeks from March 1, as a preventative measure.