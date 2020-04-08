د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Dubai Opens FREE COVID-19 Drive-Through Test Centre

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Dubai Opens FREE COVID-19 Drive-Through Test Centre

It’s in Al Nasr, it’s open daily from 8am to 6.30pm and both nationals and expats are welcome. The five-minute test is FREE and you don’t even need to leave your car, how cool is that?! You must register with Dubai Health Authority before you go and you can expect your results within 48 hours.

Take note: The centre caters to senior citizens; pregnant women; people of determination; people with chronic diseases; and people with COVID-19 symptoms and can manage 250 tests a day.

Dubai has free COVID-19 test centres and you don’t need to leave your car

There are reportedly 3 screening centres like this in Dubai

You must register online before you go and remember you also need a movement permit

LISTEN: COVID-19: General Public Should Not Leave Home Without This Permit

 Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?