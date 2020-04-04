This Food Delivery App Is Giving Out FREE Food To All Those Dubai Residents Who’ve Recently Lost Their Jobs

A lot of Dubai residents and people all around the world are facing major hardships right now in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. From being let go from their jobs to facing major salary cuts and seeing a sudden increase in expenses with very little income, many individuals in the country are struggling to make ends meet.

In testing time such as this, it’s wonderful to see companies and business doing whatever they can to help such individuals that have been negatively affected by the global crisis. Hence, a Dubai-based food delivery service, ‘Tawseel Food’ have taken it upon themselves to deliver free meal parcels to those who can’t afford to pay.

Tasweel Food shared a thoughtful message on their official website reading, “As our social responsibility on the global crisis of the Coronavirus COVID-19, we decided to offer free meal parcels to be delivered to only in Dubai UAE who can’t pay.”