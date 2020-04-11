Covid-19: Free Public Parking All Over Dubai Has Been Extended For Residents And Citizens
The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, (RTA) announced on late Friday night that public parking will continue to remain free for Dubai residents throughout the nationwide 24-hour curfew.
Initially, the free parking facility for Dubai residents was only announced for two weeks and was set to send by April 13, but has been extended for the duration of the sterilisation drive as part of COVID-19 relief measures for residents.