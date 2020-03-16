Not Toilet Paper: Residents Queueing At Ghantoot To Stock Up On Other Things
Anticipating isolation, some residents have rushed to a cellar in Ghantoot to stock up.
Snaps of queues and full-trolleys on Sunday evening proves Dubai isn’t totally immune to the panic-buying that’s gripped other nations, but here it looks like it’s not toilet paper that people are hoarding.
With all large events cancelled until the end of the month, along with entertainment venues, parties, weddings, the gym and the cinema; residents are preparing to spend much of the next fortnight at home. Note: Today Dubai Media Office called on people to avoid hosting parties and weddings in your home, ‘to reach the highest level of safety’, scroll for the full message.
Sunday evening queues at a Cellar in Ghantoot
Some shelves at the bottle shops in Ghantoot are already empty
Note: Today, Dubai announced a ban on all home weddings and gatherings as the UAE works tirelessly to curb the spread of COVID-19
The announcement noted this is a precautionary move, “to reach the highest level of safety, the supreme committee for crisis and disaster management directed to avoid holding parties and wedding from today, March 16 and until the end of the month”.
في إطار التدابير الاحترازية الرامية لتحقيق أعلى مستويات الصحة والسلامة للمجتمع، وجهت اللجنة العليا لإداة الأزمات والكوارث في #دبي الجميع بتجنب إقامة الحفلات والأعراس في المنازل بصورة فورية اعتباراً من اليوم الأثنين الموافق 16 مارس وحتى نهاية الشهر الجاري. pic.twitter.com/9Eotzhq8oc
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2020