Not Toilet Paper: Residents Queueing At Ghantoot To Stock Up On Other Things

Anticipating isolation, some residents have rushed to a cellar in Ghantoot to stock up.

Snaps of queues and full-trolleys on Sunday evening proves Dubai isn’t totally immune to the panic-buying that’s gripped other nations, but here it looks like it’s not toilet paper that people are hoarding.

With all large events cancelled until the end of the month, along with entertainment venues, parties, weddings, the gym and the cinema; residents are preparing to spend much of the next fortnight at home. Note: Today Dubai Media Office called on people to avoid hosting parties and weddings in your home, ‘to reach the highest level of safety’, scroll for the full message.

Sunday evening queues at a Cellar in Ghantoot