COVID-19: Global Village Cancels This Season’s Concerts

Global Village IS still open, however, the mammoth entertainment has decided to postpone all concerts until the new season.

The decision was taken by the entertainment brand as a preventative measure, ‘due to crowd density at these events.’

All concerts are postponed until Season 25, however normal operations are in full swing.

Concerts at Global Village have been postponed until next season

Normal operations in full swing until April 4

Located at Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, it’s truly a wonder, featuring 90 countries in one place

