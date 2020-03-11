COVID-19: Global Village Cancels This Season’s Concerts
Global Village IS still open, however, the mammoth entertainment has decided to postpone all concerts until the new season.
The decision was taken by the entertainment brand as a preventative measure, ‘due to crowd density at these events.’
All concerts are postponed until Season 25, however normal operations are in full swing.
Global Village normal operations are in full swing and we invite you to take advantage of our last weeks for outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment from 4pm daily until 4th of April.
Located at Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, it’s truly a wonder, featuring 90 countries in one place
