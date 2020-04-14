Dubai Is Putting Goodbye Stickers On People’s Passports Who Are Leaving The UAE

Take about thoughtful attention to detail!

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs launched a special farewell sticker for foreign nationals departing through DXB. These are passengers who had been stuck in limbo after the airlines and airports ceased operations, but now as limited flights resume, the travellers are managing safe passage home.

The sticker reads ‘Have a Safe Flight, We’ll Meet Soon’

The sticker has been used for the citizens and visitors to the UAE who have left the country to return home, after they were unable to leave the country due to the current COVID-19 situation

* Collector’s item alert* these stamps represent an important period in time

LISTEN: Emirates: 7 New Destinations Added To Limited Flight Schedule

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts