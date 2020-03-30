A Pregnant Woman Is Documenting Her Safe Return And Immediate Quarantine In The UAE
When the UAE took the crucial decision to restrict entry to the country, to fight the spread of COVID-19, it meant thousands of residents were stranded outside of the UAE.
A platform was quickly built, where residents with a Valid Emirates ID could claim re-entry, but for urgent cases like Hannah O’ Reilly, who was six months pregnant and in the US when the travel restrictions came into play, she needed approval for re-entry fast.
Now, following approval for a safe return to the UAE, Hannah documented the journey and her current quarantine. And it gives you some idea as to the measures the UAE are taking to safeguard all resident’s health.
Hannah was granted permission to fly on an Etihad flight back to Abu Dhabi
She documented the journey on her Instagram stories. The flight was 3/4 full, made up of mostly Emiratis, and lots of kids.
On arrival, the whole flight underwent nasal swabbing to test for COVID-19, Hannah commended the organisation at the airport
She was taken directly to a hotel to stay for 14 days
The passengers are now under quarantine in a hotel in Abu Dhabi, where they will stay regardless of their test results, for 14 days
(1) We landed in Abu Dhabi and they took our temp on the plane (2) we exited in an organized fashion with crowd control, must wear masks which were distributed (3) we went to get our nasal swabs done, water is being handed out and wheelchairs if needed, no confusion at all lots of clear information being given, people needing assistance brought to a different area with chairs – excellent and patient medical staff risking it all for us! (4) through immigration, a little different than usual but clear and organized (5) pick up baggage with people there to help (6) loaded onto buses with many staff there directing us and keeping us calm (7) straight to hotel Total time = 2 hours I can’t believe they have set up this incredible system in such a short time. As far as I could tell this was everyone’s experience on the plane. We all went together to the same hotel, Raddison Blu on Yas Island Watch my ‘evacuation’ stories above to see what it’s like and know how to prepare
Her health, the immediate concern, has been seen to
ALL items, excluding her phone, were kept for disinfection
She mentions the hotel’s chef rang her to discuss her dietary requirements. The hotel will provide all food and laundry etc for 14 days but she is not permitted come into contact with another person during that time.
She added ‘Believe it or not I’m actually looking forward to this quarantine”.
Hannah, after that stress, you’ve earned a longggggg break!
Hannah is now using her platform to document other residents still outside the UAE, due to the restrictions
The UAE is working hard to bring people home and Hannah is highlighting this by sharing her journey
“Particularly urgent cases, commercial planes stopping doesn’t mean you won’t be helped”
If you need assistance, log your details onto the Twajudi service.
