A Pregnant Woman Is Documenting Her Safe Return And Immediate Quarantine In The UAE

A Pregnant Woman Just Documented Her Safe Return To The UAE. When the UAE took the crucial decision to restrict entry to the country, to fight the spread of COVID-19, it meant thousands of residents were stranded outside of the UAE. A platform was quickly built, where residents with a Valid Emirates ID could claim re-entry, but for urgent cases like Hannah O’ Reilly, who was six months pregnant and in the US when the travel restrictions came into play, she needed approval for re-entry fast. Now, following approval for a safe return to the UAE, Hannah documented the journey and her current quarantine. And it gives you some idea as to the measures the UAE are taking to safeguard all resident’s health.

Hannah was granted permission to fly on an Etihad flight back to Abu Dhabi She documented the journey on her Instagram stories. The flight was 3/4 full, made up of mostly Emiratis, and lots of kids.

On arrival, the whole flight underwent nasal swabbing to test for COVID-19, Hannah commended the organisation at the airport

She was taken directly to a hotel to stay for 14 days

The passengers are now under quarantine in a hotel in Abu Dhabi, where they will stay regardless of their test results, for 14 days

Her health, the immediate concern, has been seen to

ALL items, excluding her phone, were kept for disinfection She mentions the hotel’s chef rang her to discuss her dietary requirements. The hotel will provide all food and laundry etc for 14 days but she is not permitted come into contact with another person during that time. She added ‘Believe it or not I’m actually looking forward to this quarantine”. Hannah, after that stress, you’ve earned a longggggg break!

Hannah is now using her platform to document other residents still outside the UAE, due to the restrictions

The UAE is working hard to bring people home and Hannah is highlighting this by sharing her journey “Particularly urgent cases, commercial planes stopping doesn’t mean you won’t be helped” If you need assistance, log your details onto the Twajudi service. READ: COVID-19: This Is Help For Residents Who Got Stuck OUTSIDE Of The UAE