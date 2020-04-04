1000 Healthcare Workers Can Avail A Complimentary One-Night Stay At A Luxurious Hotel In Dubai 

د . إAEDSRر . س

Healthcare workers have become the true heroes of the world’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Being on the frontline and spending countless hours dealing with patients and attempting to curb the outbreak under immense pressure is NO joke.

In times of crisis such as this, many communities and businesses are extending their support to the victims and fighters of the global bio-crisis. Another business to recently step up and offer their thank you to health care works is JA Resorts & Hotels. This hotel chain is generously offering a free 1-night stay to a 1000 medics in the UAE.

Captioning their post “Not all heroes wear capes” the hotel chain went on to share a heartwarming message that reads, “It’s time we said 1000 Thank You’s for your bravery and selfless care for the community during the fight against COVID-19.”

UAE-based healthcare workers are requested to email a copy of their UAE medical ID and contact deets to thankyou@jaresorts.com BEFORE the 30th April 2020

From the applications, the hotel will select a 1000 participants to receive a 1-night complimentary stay voucher for any of their hotels in Dubai, valid until December 2020.

 

Medical workers deserve all our support right now, so this massive gesture by this Dubai hotel chain will be setting the example for many other companies in the UAE and around the world…

