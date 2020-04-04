‘Horns Of Hope’ Is Abu Dhabi Port’s Powerful Tribute To The Frontline Fighters Of The Covid-19 Pandemic

If you’ve been hearing LOUD horns going off 6:30 pm every day since April 1, don’t worry that’s not a distress signal or the world coming to an end, it’s the powerful “Horns of Hope” initiative you’re hearing echoing across the UAE skies.

During this initiative, launched by Abu Dhabi Ports in collaboration with the UAE Federal Transport Authority, tugboats across UAE ports will sound their horns in recognition and support of the maritime, healthcare and the critical sector personnel still working on the front lines to address the impact of Covid-19.

The “Horns of Hope” initiative calls on all tugboats and commercial vessels around the world and to signal solidarity by sounding their horns in one-minute bursts every sunset for the remainder of the ongoing pandemic. Ports across the UAE have been sounding their mighty horns at 6:30pm since April 1 and will continue to do so for the remainder of the pandemic.