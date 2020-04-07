An Isolating Shield Has Been Rolled Out In Taxis Across Dubai
The Roads and Transport Authority announced the new preventative measures, which will protect both driver and passenger, are a step towards limiting the spread of COVID-19. The new ‘isolators’ have been installed and coincide with the strict sanitisation measures already in place.
A clear isolating shield separates driver and passenger, with a small central flap which allows you to pay
There is also hand-sanitizer available in each cab, and there is a daily sanitisation and dis-infection precess
#Dubai Taxi Corporation installs isolators in its fleet of taxis as a preventive measure against the spread (COVID-19).@rta_dubai pic.twitter.com/Qvj4llh6qU
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 6, 2020