د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

An Isolating Shield Has Been Rolled Out In Taxis Across Dubai

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

An Isolating Shield Has Been Rolled Out In Taxis Across Dubai

The Roads and Transport Authority announced the new preventative measures, which will protect both driver and passenger, are a step towards limiting the spread of COVID-19. The new ‘isolators’ have been installed and coincide with the strict sanitisation measures already in place.

A clear isolating shield separates driver and passenger, with a small central flap which allows you to pay

There is also hand-sanitizer available in each cab, and there is a daily sanitisation and dis-infection precess

If you’re leaving your home, remember to wear a mask and gloves

The taxis also contain more useful preventative info about protecting yourself against the virus

LISTEN: You DO Need A Permit To Leave Your Home

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?