WATCH: Khalid Al Ameri’s Latest Video Shows How The UAE Is Tackling Coronaavirus

Every single day, everyone’s working around the clock in the UAE to ensure that the spread of the coronavirus does not take place further. In a new video by Khalid Al Ameri, he goes in-depth, talking to people, showing us how the Dubai Metro keeps everything hygienic to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Khalid Al Ameri explores the ways Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been working towards the prevention of the coronavirus from spreading

It’s everything from the thermal cameras used in airports, to the intense cleaning process and staff training that goes on with each of the UAE’s public transportation.

Watch the whole thing below: