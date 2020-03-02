“Why Don’t Schools Just Close?” School Authorities Answer Your Covid-19 Qs

(Take note: We imagine the KHDA DMs are FLOODED with Qs at this time. Please take time to go through the document below if you’ve got questions)

Nurseries have been closed for 2 weeks, (beginning from March 1) and while other schools are not closing, the KHDA has issued a guide to answer some of the questions it received so far.

The outbreak of Covid-19 and the shocking rise of the virus in some countries has lead local authorities to take fast action to curb the spread here.

We all want to make sure our children stay safe at school. We’ve answered some of the questions you’ve asked us – we’ll be adding to this document regularly so please check back for updates. https://t.co/Dik9LVx2z1

‘Why have all gatherings been cancelled? Should I be worried? Why don’t schools just close?’

The document answers lots of the questions parents may have.

How worried should I be?

Please don’t panic. This decision is a preventative measure to make sure everyone in Dubai stays safe Via – KHDA

Why don’t schools just close?

While we’re doing everything we can to prevent the risk of spreading infection and keep our children safe, we also want to make sure that their education is disrupted as little as possible. If students’ safety is deemed to be at risk, we will protect it every way we can. Via – KHDA

My children are currently on a school trip. Does this mean they have to come back?

The decision to cancel all gatherings does not include trips which have already started. We leave it to school leaders to decide the best action to take for these trips. Via – KHDA

I’ve already paid money for my children to take part in trips. Will I get my money back?

Please check directly with your school about their refund policy in this circumstance. Via – KHDA

