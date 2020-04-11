Could Kris Fade’s Newest TikTok Challenge Track Become The Coronavirus Anthem Of The Year??

Leave it to Mr Fade to have us stunned to the core with the way he manages to entertain and educate simultaneously, without us even realizing that we’ve just been SCHOOLED.

Turning a drive back home into the catchiest, most dope coronavirus themed track you have yet heard, Kris Fade dropped a brand new mix called Mask On in collab with Virgin Radio’s Martin Avari.

This track that could very well be THE coronavirus anthem of the year is nothing less of a SWAG-fest with its sick remix and catchy lyrics that even your toddler could get a hang of. We all know that the man does nothing halfway, thus along with his two daughters, Kris Fade has come up with an ORIGINAL TikTok routine along with the track, and has gone on record to challenge the rest of Dubai to take up his #SocialDisDANCE TikTok Challenge.