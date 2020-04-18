WATCH: Lindsey Lohan Is Full Of Pride When Explaining Dubai’s Lockdown Situation To David Spade

The Mean Girls actress, Lindsey Lohan recently got together with David Spade via video call on ‘Lights Out with David Spade’ and spilled on Dubai’s whole lockdown situation.

The American actress who has been living in Dubai for about 6 years, appeared exceptionally proud when explaining Dubai’s strict lockdown regulations and the preventive government against coronavirus (COVID-19) in comparison to other countries.

The American actress and singer has been quarantined in her home in Downtown Dubai just like the best of us, and is all praise for Dubai residents for not taking the COVID-19 preventive regulations lightly!

The 33-year-old actress explained the Dubai scene to Spade saying, “It is very strict here. You are not allowed outside, they take it very seriously,” also adding that residents require a permit to go to the supermarket during the coronavirus lockdown in the city.