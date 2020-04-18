WATCH: Lindsey Lohan Is Full Of Pride When Explaining Dubai’s Lockdown Situation To David Spade
The Mean Girls actress, Lindsey Lohan recently got together with David Spade via video call on ‘Lights Out with David Spade’ and spilled on Dubai’s whole lockdown situation.
The American actress who has been living in Dubai for about 6 years, appeared exceptionally proud when explaining Dubai’s strict lockdown regulations and the preventive government against coronavirus (COVID-19) in comparison to other countries.
The American actress and singer has been quarantined in her home in Downtown Dubai just like the best of us, and is all praise for Dubai residents for not taking the COVID-19 preventive regulations lightly!
The 33-year-old actress explained the Dubai scene to Spade saying, “It is very strict here. You are not allowed outside, they take it very seriously,” also adding that residents require a permit to go to the supermarket during the coronavirus lockdown in the city.
“Just one person can go out of the house at a time. If you don’t have a reason or aren’t approved for a permit to go to the supermarket, are found without gloves or a mask, or surpass 90 minutes.”
Lohan captioned the IGTV saying, “Caught up with @davidspade the other day to talk about ‘Back to Me’ and all things quarantine.”
She also revealed to the actor that residents are being reprimanded if caught violating any of the preventive regulations set in place.
The chirpy actress also mentioned how she was keen to revive her acting career with a comeback in ‘Mean Girls 2’ with the same bubbly cast but concluded saying “that’s all in their hands really.”
The actress who currently lives in Dubai also mentioned how she hasn’t been to LA in over 10 years but has been frequently travelling between the Middle East and her family home back in New York.