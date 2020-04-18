Lovin Dubai’s Readers Have The City In LOLs With Their Wack Isolation Diaries

Lovin Dubai is asking residents to share their best videos from home, so we can keep a tab of some fun #IsolationDiaries during this challenging time, and these are some fun entries that were sent in over the last couple of weeks…

You’re at home with plenty of time on your hands, and a once in a lifetime situation like this calls for you to finally unleash all your creativity and make do with what you have instead of sulking and whining over the lockdown.

Take a cue from these precious Dubai residents and slide in our DMs to drop your Isolation Diary entries!