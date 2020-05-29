It’s Official: Major Beaches And Parks In Dubai To Reopen From Friday

Dubai is officially back up and running! With the recent announcement of major business activities resuming as normal in the city, now public beaches and parks have also been opened up to Dubai’s residents and citizens.

As announced by the Dubai Municipality, beaches at JBR, Al Mamzar, Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim, as well as parks and the Dubai Frame, will officially reopen from Friday, May 29. (Woopie!)

The reopening of major parks and beaches to the general public is a part of the controlled easing of coronavirus restrictions throughout the emirate, to resume life in the city back to normal.