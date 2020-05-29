It’s Official: Major Beaches And Parks In Dubai To Reopen From Friday
It’s Official: Major Beaches And Parks In Dubai To Reopen From Friday
Dubai is officially back up and running! With the recent announcement of major business activities resuming as normal in the city, now public beaches and parks have also been opened up to Dubai’s residents and citizens.
As announced by the Dubai Municipality, beaches at JBR, Al Mamzar, Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim, as well as parks and the Dubai Frame, will officially reopen from Friday, May 29. (Woopie!)
The reopening of major parks and beaches to the general public is a part of the controlled easing of coronavirus restrictions throughout the emirate, to resume life in the city back to normal.
Dubai authorities have reminded residents to adhere to the UAE’s precautionary measures and guidelines at all times to ensure your health and safety and that of others
Precautionary measures imposed by the authorities are to be strictly followed at all
Beachgoers who’ve been awaiting this news since the day Dubai announced the closure of beaches like:
Time to gear up for beach season like a true blue Dubai-an!!
1. Waterproof Foldable Beach Mat: A super-sized that can comfortably fit 4-6 people; ideal for family picnics and days out! On Amazon for AED 24.50.
2. Lounge out under the sun for hours on end with this Foldable Beach Chair! For AED 92.90.
3. Make your beach trips SUPER convenient with this Cross-body Beach Bag! Get it for AED 39.99.