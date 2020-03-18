COVID-19: Mall Of The Emirates Is Reducing Its Opening Hours
Mall of the Emirates announced adjusted opening hours as it works to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Doors of the Al Barsha mall will open from 12pm to 8pm, effective from Wednesday. The new times will be in effect until further notice.
The adjusted timings do not apply to Carrefour and pharmacies, which will continue to operate with their usual timings. (Sun-Wed: 10am-10pm Thurs-Sat:10am-12am)
The decision was made for the safety of the community
Malls in Dubai are at the heart of the community, understanding this obligation Mall of the Emirates has a strict sanitization routine in place
Our shopping centres are built to be the beating heart of our communities & we take that responsibility seriously. Your wellbeing is of the utmost importance and we are working hard to ensure the malls remain safe spaces through our sanitization & disinfectant cleaning processes. pic.twitter.com/B63pTePO0V
— Mall of the Emirates (@MallofEmirates) March 14, 2020
Cinemas already announced temporary closures as a precautionary measure
In adherence with the government mandated closure of cinemas in the United Arab Emirates, VOX Cinemas will be temporarily closed as a precautionary measure. We wish everyone good health. pic.twitter.com/7AKDzm1RgM
— VOX Cinemas (@voxcinemas) March 15, 2020