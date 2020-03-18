COVID-19: Mall Of The Emirates Is Reducing Its Opening Hours

Mall of the Emirates announced adjusted opening hours as it works to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Doors of the Al Barsha mall will open from 12pm to 8pm, effective from Wednesday. The new times will be in effect until further notice.

The adjusted timings do not apply to Carrefour and pharmacies, which will continue to operate with their usual timings. (Sun-Wed: 10am-10pm Thurs-Sat:10am-12am)

The decision was made for the safety of the community