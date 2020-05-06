Mall Restrictions: Kids Below 12 And People Above 60 Are Not Allowed To Enter

The gradual reopening of malls has begun, but authorities have made it clear that mall restrictions apply.

As part of the precautionary measures of the re-opening, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and Ministry of Health have stated that people over the age of 60 & children below 12 are prohibited from entering shopping malls, cooperative societies, supermarkets or retail stores located outside shopping centres.

The move is in line with the UAE’s major efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Mall restrictions outlined by the NCEMA

462 new cases, 187 recoveries and 9 deaths announced after over 28,000 COVID-19 tests carried out in the last number of days

وزارة الصحة تجري أكثر من 28 ألف فحص ضمن خططها لتوسيع نطاق الفحوصات وتكشف عن 462 إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا المستجد، و187 حالة شفاء و9 وفيات The Ministry of Health conducts more than 28,000 tests and reveals 462 new cases of #Coronavirus, 187 recoveries and 9 death cases pic.twitter.com/HVmuOk1XEV — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) May 5, 2020

