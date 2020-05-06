د . إAEDSRر . س

Mall Restrictions: Kids Below 12 And People Above 60 Are Not Allowed To Enter

The gradual reopening of malls has begun, but authorities have made it clear that mall restrictions apply.

As part of the precautionary measures of the re-opening, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and Ministry of Health have stated that people over the age of 60 & children below 12 are prohibited from entering shopping malls, cooperative societies, supermarkets or retail stores located outside shopping centres.

The move is in line with the UAE’s major efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

