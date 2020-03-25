COVID-19: Malls And Gyms In Dubai Are Shut Until April 8

Malls and gyms and a whole host of other economic activity will halt services for another week.

Dubai Economy confirmed: Malls, fruit and veg markets, gyms and fitness centres, shisha cafes, theme parks, commercial stores, all restaurants, amusement centres, cinemas and massage parlours and spas will remain closed until Wednesday, April 8.

with the precautionary measures adopted by the Ministry of Health & Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis & Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) to reduce the spread of Covid-19 The closures are in line

Gyms, cinemas and entertainment destinations were originally due to close until the end of March however this latest circular from the Dubai Economic Department overrides any previous decisions and will be strictly enforced.