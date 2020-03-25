COVID-19: Malls And Gyms In Dubai Are Shut Until April 8
Malls and gyms and a whole host of other economic activity will halt services for another week.
Dubai Economy confirmed: Malls, fruit and veg markets, gyms and fitness centres, shisha cafes, theme parks, commercial stores, all restaurants, amusement centres, cinemas and massage parlours and spas will remain closed until Wednesday, April 8.
Pharmacies, co-ops, groceries and supermarkets are open
The decision to close all commercial centres, and shopping malls along with fish, meat and vegetable markets for two weeks EXCLUDES pharmacies, and food retail outlets, including cooperative societies, grocery stores, and supermarkets, along with fish, meat and vegetables markets dealing with wholesalers.
The UAE urges everyone to stay home
On Monday morning, Government news agency WAM.ae reported The Ministry of Interior has called on members of the public to stay home, ‘except in cases of absolute necessity’.
Necessary needs including going to get essential supplies such as food, medicine or going to work.
The report added that UAE has a law on communicable diseases, which includes fines and jail terms, will be enforced against all violators.
