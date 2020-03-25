د . إAEDSRر . س

COVID-19: Malls And Gyms In Dubai Are Shut Until April 8

Malls and gyms and a whole host of other economic activity will halt services for another week.

Dubai Economy confirmed: Malls, fruit and veg markets, gyms and fitness centres, shisha cafes, theme parks, commercial stores, all restaurants, amusement centres, cinemas and massage parlours and spas will remain closed until Wednesday, April 8.

The closures are in line with the precautionary measures adopted by the Ministry of Health & Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis & Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) to reduce the spread of Covid-19.
Gyms, cinemas and entertainment destinations were originally due to close until the end of March however this latest circular from the Dubai Economic Department overrides any previous decisions and will be strictly enforced.

Pharmacies, co-ops, groceries and supermarkets are open

The decision to close all commercial centres, and shopping malls along with fish, meat and vegetable markets for two weeks EXCLUDES pharmacies, and food retail outlets, including cooperative societies, grocery stores, and supermarkets, along with fish, meat and vegetables markets dealing with wholesalers.

The UAE urges everyone to stay home

On Monday morning, Government news agency WAM.ae reported The Ministry of Interior has called on members of the public to stay home, ‘except in cases of absolute necessity’.

Necessary needs including going to get essential supplies such as food, medicine or going to work.

The report added that UAE has a law on communicable diseases, which includes fines and jail terms, will be enforced against all violators.

