د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

BREAKING: MANDATORY Quarantine For Anyone Entering The UAE

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Anyone entering the UAE must undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine period, according to UAE Attorney General Hamad Al Shamsi.

Instructions for home quarantine will be announced shortly, according to the report, and those who do not abide by the home quarantine rules may be imprisoned for disobeying public order.

Read: Disobeying The Travelling Quarantine Rules Is Punishable By Law – UAE Authorities

In total, there are 113 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UAE. Of these, 26 have recovered.

LISTEN: COVID-19: 15 New Cases Reported In The UAE

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?