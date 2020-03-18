BREAKING: MANDATORY Quarantine For Anyone Entering The UAE
Anyone entering the UAE must undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine period, according to UAE Attorney General Hamad Al Shamsi.
Instructions for home quarantine will be announced shortly, according to the report, and those who do not abide by the home quarantine rules may be imprisoned for disobeying public order.
Read: Disobeying The Travelling Quarantine Rules Is Punishable By Law – UAE Authorities
#النائب_العام : مخالفة التعليمات والإجراءات الصادرة من الجهات المختصة في الدولة للحد من انتشار #فيروس_كورونا جريمة معاقب عليها طبقا لقوانين #الدولة#وام https://t.co/J0fpl8WvCe pic.twitter.com/Txb2FzXhY3
— وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) March 18, 2020