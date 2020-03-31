A Tiny Gesture By McDonald’s To A Hospital In Abu Dhabi Is Actually Super Thoughtful

The world is going through tough times and sometimes it’s the smallest acts that can make all the difference.

And surprisingly, it’s a small act by a large corporation that’s making us smile today.

A nurse in a hospital in Abu Dhabi ordered a McDonald’s this week and NOT ONLY did they get a delish lunch, but the order also came with a note from the team announcing that the bill was taken care of.

The story was shared to Twitter by @LuqmanNaseem

What a great gesture by McDonald’s UAE

The delivery location was a hospital, so McDonald’s UAE took care of the bill

“We’ve seen that you’ve placed your order from the hospital. Hope you’re keeping well! Your order is on us” The McDonald’s UAE team

Pretty much