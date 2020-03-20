Emirates Cabin Crew Being Tested For Covid-19 Is Attracting Mixed Reactions On Social Media

Earlier on Friday, visuals of the Emirates cabin crew being tested for novel coronavirus (Covid-19) were shared online, and the news had received a ton of mixed reactions from netizens and Dubai peeps. The cabin crew are going through testing for Covid-19 on arrival at the DXB airport. All individuals had to go through a nasal swab test with temperatures taken, for which they received a QR code to scan at the end of the check-up to access their results in 48 hours. Although these efforts were taken to contain the spread of Covid-19, netizens were annoyed at the fact that all cabin crew members were being checked together without any social distance being maintained.

The airline is receiving backlash from members of the public for grouping all the employees together in such a crowded space, increasing the chances of spreading the infection…

One Lovin Dubai reader suggested that Emirates divides its staff up in small groups to get checked up, instead of grouping all together

Although, not all reactions were against the procedures as some even commended the efforts of Emirates and the Dubai Airports for implementing this check-up process

These preventive measures are being taken by the UAE in the fight against Covid-19

The UAE is working tirelessly trying to contain the spread of the virus with all the necessary precautions, thus are running thorough checks to ensure the safety of the public and the residents. For more information on Covid-19 screening and flight suspensions at DXB, you can click on the link below.