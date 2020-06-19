Money Heist Fans Will Literally Go WEAK After Hearing This La Casa De Papel Themed Coronavirus Track

The corona effect:

From ‘O bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao’ to ‘losing minds, minds, minds.’

From ‘E seppellire lassù in montagna’ to ‘but in our struggle, this economy crumbles.’

Viral Morzaria, a 29-year-old Indian travel and entertainment blogger based in the UAE has found a pretty entertaining way to express how these testing COVID-19 times will soon be behind us; as the world looks forward to a positive and WOKE journey ahead with his latest track, ‘Beat You Corona’.

The Bella Ciao spoof has garnered over 27k views on The Viral Vlogs; official YouTube channel.